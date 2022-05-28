Dinesh Karthik backs Pakistan cricketer to become top name in all three formats

The discussion regarding Babar Azam’s inclusion in the list of top batters currently active in world cricket has been dominating headlines for quite some time now. The 27-year-old has been performing consistently for his national team and he had a particularly great outing against Australia in the home series. Royal Challengers Bangalore veteran Dinesh Karthik has now weighed in on the topic and he believes that Azam can not only become a top batter in all three formats of the game but can also join the ranks of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Joe Root.

Also read | Can Liverpool win UCL 2021-22? A look at Jurgen Klopp's record in cup finals

Azam scored consecutive hundreds in the first two Test matches against Australia this year and then followed it up with two more hundreds in the ODI series. The right-hander was the top-scorer for Pakistan in the one-off T20I encounter but it was not enough to clinch the win for Pakistan.

Speaking on the International Cricket Council (ICC) Review, Karthik explained that Azam has all the credentials to dominate world cricket in the coming years and become one of the top ranked cricketers in the world. The Pakistan skipper is currently top of the ODI and T20I rankings.

Also read | 'Should just pack his bat into his bag': Vaughan's interesting advice to Kohli

"It is a very strong ‘Fab Four’ that we are talking about, and they have obviously been there for much longer, but there is no doubt that Babar has all the credentials and he is going to make it a 'Fab Five'," Karthik, who impressed with his finishing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, said.

"There is no doubt he is there or thereabouts... he is a very special player," Karthik added.