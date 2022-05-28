Can Liverpool win Champions League? A look at Jurgen Klopp's record in cup finals with the Reds

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will lock horns with Real Madrid in a battle for supremacy in Europe as they go up against each other in the final of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. The much-awaited summit clash between the two giants of European club football will be played at the Stade de France in Paris. This will be Liverpool's third Champions League final in five seasons under Klopp.

Liverpool, who lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid back in 2018, will be looking for revenge when they take on the Los Blancos on Sunday. While Real Madrid are looking to bag a record-extending 14th Champions League/European Cup crown, Liverpool will be gunning for their seventh title.

It took Klopp a significant amount of time and several transfer windows since arriving at Liverpool in 2015 to build a world-class side that is currently capable of challenging any team in the world. Over the years, Liverpool have showcased immense pedigree under the German manager and have rightfully earned the tag 'mentality monsters' for winning games from improbable situations.

However, that was not always the case and Klopp built this team by handpicking players from around the world. With the likes of Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk and other superstars at his disposal now, Klopp stands just one step away from winning his second Champions League title with the Reds

Ahead of the all-important final, we take a look at how Liverpool have fared in Cup finals under Klopp:

Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015 and inspired his team to their first-ever cup final in the League Cup in 2016. Liverpool lost against Manchester City on penalties before losing the Europa League final against Sevilla 3-1 in the same season. Liverpool made it to the final of the Champions League in 2017-18 season and lost against Real Madrid as Klopp's losing streak in cup finals continued.

The curse came to an end in the 2018-19 season when Liverpool went on to beat Tottenham Hotspur to win the Champions League. The Reds then defeated Chelsea on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup and claimed the Club World Cup title after beating Flamengo in the final in 2019.

Earlier, this season, Liverpool won the League Cup and the FA Cup by defeating Chelsea on penalties in both finals. They would hope to continue their winning run in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Sunday.

2016 League Cup Final - Manchester City beat Liverpool on penalties

2016 Europa League Final - Sevilla beat Liverpool 3-1

2017-18 UEFA Champions League Final - Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1

2018-19 UEFA Champions League Final - Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0

2019 UEFA Super Cup - Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties

2019 FIFA Club World Cup - Liverpool beat Flamengo 1-0

2022 EFL Cup Final - Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties

2022 FA Cup Final - Liverpool beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties