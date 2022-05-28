Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streaming: When and where to watch Champions League final in India?

Liverpool and Real Madrid will be battling for the elusive Champions League crown when they lock horns against each other in the much-awaited final at the Stade de France in Paris on Sunday. The two rivals last met each other in the final of the Champions League in 2018 when Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 to bag their 13th title. Liverpool will be aiming to exact revenge for the loss in Paris on Sunday.

While Real Madrid will be playing their first Champions League final since defeating Liverpool in 2018, Jurgen Klopp's men will be featuring in their third final in five seasons. The Reds have been a dominant force in Europe under Klopp and will be chasing their 7th European Cup/UEFA Champions League crown.

Liverpool defeated the likes of Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal en route to the final while Real Madrid had to deal with much tougher opponents in Chelsea, PSG and Manchester City to make it to the summit clash this season. The Los Blancos had produced a memorable comeback in their second leg of the semi-final against Manchester City to reach the final.

However, they are up for the biggest test of their season so far against Liverpool on Sunday. Real Madrid will be without the services of defender David Alaba, who recently returned to training after an adductor issue. Marcelo, on the other hand, has been deemed fit and is expected to start.

Liverpool do not have any major injuries ahead of the final barring striker Divock Origi, who scored the winning goal for the Reds in their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspurs in the Champions League final in 2019. The likes of Mohammed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Sadio Mane are all fit and are expected to start.

Here is all you need to know about the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool:

Where is the Champions League 2021-22 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid is being played at?

The Champions League 2021-22 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be played at the Stade de France in Paris.

When does the Champions League 2021-22 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid start?

The Champions League 2021-22 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid will start at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday (May 29).

How to watch the Champions League 2021-22 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in India?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the broadcasting rights for Champions League matches in India. The UCL 2021-22 final will be live on Sony Ten 2 channel in India.

How to catch the live streaming of the Champions League 2021-22 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in India?

The Champions League 2021-22 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid can also be streamed live on the Sony Live website and app in India.