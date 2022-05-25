'I'm not going to do a Mbappe': Luka Modric's cheeky response on potential contract extension at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric recently aimed a hilarious dig at Kylian Mbappe after the French striker snubbed the Spanish giants to extend his stay at his current club Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe had agreed personal terms with Real Madrid and was on the verge of signing for the reigning La Liga champions before deciding to accept a lucrative contract offer from PSG to remain in his home country. Mbappe's decision to snub Real Madrid didn't go down well with many Los Blancos fans around the globe.

Mbappe, who had publicly expressed his desire to move to Real Madrid last year, was close to finalising his dream switch earlier this month. However, the talented French striker had a change in heart at the very last minute to extend his contract at PSG. Mbappe has now signed a fresh 3-year deal at PSG which is reportedly set to make him the highest-paid footballer in the world.

Modric, who is currently trying to sort out his own future at Real Madrid, mentioned Mbappe when asked about his contract situation at the club. Modric's current contract is all set to expire on June 30 post which the Croatian midfielder will become a free agent. However, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner is optimistic about extending his contract at Real Madrid and said he won't do a u-turn like Mbappe.

"I haven't renewed yet, but I'm not going to do a Mbappe. I hope the club doesn't do it to me," Modric told COPE.

"We have a good relationship. I have said many times that I want to finish my career here," he added.

@lukamodric10, en @partidazocope



"Todavía no he renovado, pero yo no voy a hacer un @KMbappe; espero que el club no me lo haga a mí"



"Tenemos buena relación. He dicho muchas veces que quiero terminar mi carrera aquí"



#PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/4JLw6y38oz — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) May 24, 2022 ×

Also Read: UK government approves sale of Chelsea Football Club to Todd Boehly-led consortium

When asked if Real Madrid players were expecting Mbappe to join them at the club this year, Modric said they had no expectations and were not aware of the situation. The Croatian midfielder added that Mbappe's contract extension at PSG didn't come as a surprise to him.

“No, because we didn't know anything. We had no expectations. There was a lot of talk about this, for a year, but we didn't know anything; if it was going to happen or not, and that is why we have to close that topic and not talk about it anymore," said Modric.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe reveals why he snubbed Real Madrid to stay at PSG: 'Everybody knows I wanted to leave'

The midfield maestro added that Real Madrid's current focus is only on the Champions League final against Liverpool and that the Mbappe saga has not affected the dressing room. Modric also expressed confidence over young players in the current Real Madrid squad growing up to be future superstars at the club.

"We have the Champions League final, which is the most important thing of all. Real Madrid will continue to be at the top, above any player, anything, and there is no need to go over it over and over," said Modric.

"I think we have a very good team, many players who can grow a lot, who have had a great season and maybe value what we have here. Players that, maybe some of them, will become great stars in the future," he added.