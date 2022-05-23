Kylian Mbappe reveals why he snubbed Real Madrid to stay at PSG: 'Everybody knows I wanted to leave'

French striker Kylian Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid to extend his stay at his current club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last week following the expiration of his previous contract. Mbappe has signed a new three-year deal at PSG which is all set to make him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

Mbappe is also reportedly set to be paid a signing on bonus of around 100 million pounds (120 million USD approx). Mbappe had an agreement in place with Real Madrid and was all set to join the La Liga giants this summer but he had a change of heart at the last minute and decided to extend his stay at PSG.

In his first press conference after signing a fresh new three-year deal at PSG, Mbappe said he had made up his mind last year that he wanted to leave PSG for a new challenge. Real Madrid has always been his dream destination but the call of home led the French striker to stay back in his home country.

"It's always been a difficult decision... I wanted time to make the right decision. I didn't have any issues with pressure because I've been living with that since I was 14," Mbappe said in the presser on Monday.

"Everybody knows I wanted to leave last year. I was convinced that was the best decision at the time. The context is different now, in sporting terms and personal terms. France is the country where I grew up, I`ve always lived here and leaving wasn`t right... The sporting project has changed as well, that made me want to stay, I don`t think my story is over yet," he added.

Mbappe has been on Real Madrid's radar for quite some time now and the La Liga giants had even made a stunning bid of around 180 million Euros last summer to persuade PSG into selling the French striker as he was entering the last year of his previous contract. However, PSG rejected Real Madrid's bid to keep the French striker at the club.

One of the most sought-after forwards in the world, Mbappe has already proven himself on the big stage at a very young age and is touted to become one of the greats of the game. Explaining his side of the story, Mbappe thanked Real Madrid fans for their support and said he wants to take France and PSG forward as a Frenchman.

Mbappe revealed he took the decision to stay at PSG even before his final call with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and understands that his decision has not gone down well with Real Madrid fans.

"I made the decision before the call with (Real president) Florentino Perez," Mbappe said.

"I have lots of respect for him and for Real Madrid. They wanted to do a lot to make me happy. So I thank them for that... I'd like to thank Real fans. I hope they`ll understand the fact I've chosen to stay in my country. The reality is I am French. As a Frenchman, I want to stay here and take France towards the top, take this club and league forwards," he explained.