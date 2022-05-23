PSG's Nasser Al-Khelaifi responds to La Liga president's 'insult to football' remark on Kylian Mbappe deal

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has issued a brutal response to La Liga president Javier Tebas after he claimed Kylian Mbappe's latest deal with PSG was an 'insult to football'. Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid to extend his stay with his current club PSG in one of the richest deals ever in football history.

As per reports, Mbappe will be earning a whopping 4.9 million USD per month as per his new three-year contract with PSG and is also set to take home a signing-on bonus of around 100 million USD. Tebas slammed PSG for not respecting the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules in order to ensure Mbappe extended his contract at PSG by snubbing Madrid.

"What PSG is doing by renewing Mbappe with large sums of money...after posting losses of 700 million euros in recent seasons and having a wage bill of over 600 million euros, is an INSULT to football," Tebas said in a tweet.

He also aimed a dig at PSG president Al-Khelaifi and called him more dangerous than Super League. A Super League was proposed last year which would have involved only 12 of the most powerful clubs in the world. The proposal received intense criticism and had to be dissolved soon owing to the backlash.

"PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi 'is as dangerous as the Super League'," Tebas added.

Also Read: Robert Lewandowski to Frenkie De Jong: 5 biggest football transfers that can happen this summer

Al-Khelaifi has now responded to the La Liga president's comments about him and his club. The PSG president hit back at Tebas and said La Liga isn't at the same level as it was 4-5 years back. Al-Khelaifi said Tebas might be worried that Ligue 1 has become stronger than La Liga now.

“Maybe Tebas is worried that Ligue 1 becomes stronger than La Liga… La Liga isn't the same as it was 3 or 4 years ago," said Al-Khelafi at Mbappe's first press conference with him after signing his new three-year deal at PSG.

“We have Mbappé, he stays with us and the rest, honestly I don’t care," added the PSG president.

Also Read: 'Insult to football': La Liga president slams PSG after Kylian Mbappe rejects Real Madrid to stay in Paris

Money was not the most important thing for Kylian Mbappe: Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Al-Khelaifi also responded to Mbappe's critics and reports claiming the talented French striker snubbed Real Madrid to extend his stay at PSG only for the lucrative salary being offered. The PSG president said not money but the sporting project as PSG was the key for Mbappe in his decision to extend his stay at the club.

“Money is not the most important thing for Kylian Mbappé. There’s another club in Spain that can pay way more than us. The sports project was the most important point for Mbappe," said Al-Khelaifi.