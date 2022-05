Robert Lewandowski to Frenkie De Jong: 5 biggest football transfers that can happen this summer

Updated: May 21, 2022, 09:22 PM(IST)

While Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and turn down a move to Real Madrid, there are still a number of big players who are expected to be on the move this summer. From Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, here is a look at the top five players who can change clubs in the 2022 summer transfer window.

1) Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski reportedly has his heart set on a move to Barcelona this summer. The 33-year-old has been a prolific goalscorer for Bayern since joining the Bundesliga giants in 2014. He also played an instrumental role in helping the club win the Champions League in the 2019-20 season.

Lewandowski had recently said he has possibly played his final game for Bayern Munich. The Polish striker is likely to sign for Barcelona this summer, who have already agreed personal terms with him. “It’s very possible that this was my last game for Bayern. I cannot say that at 100%, but it may have been [my last game]. We want to find the best solution for me and for the club," Lewandowski had said earlier.

(Photograph:AFP)