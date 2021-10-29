Did Kieron Pollard retire out against Bangladesh? West Indies skipper's antics leave fans surprised

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard appeared to have 'retired out' during his side's Super 12 clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday (October 29). The incident happened during the 13th over West Indies' innings when Pollard decided to simply walk back to the pavilion after taking a single off Taskin Ahmed on the third ball of the over.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, West Indies got off to a poor start on a sluggish pitch in Sharjah on Friday. They were reduced to 3/32 inside seven overs as the batters struggled to get going.

Pollard, who came out to bat at number five, was also struggling to middle the ball and was batting on 8 off 16 balls when he decided to walk back to the dressing room in the 13th over. West Indies' score read 3/62 at the time when Pollard's antics left everyone surprised.

While no official reason has been revealed yet on Pollard's antics, it appeared to be a tactical move from the West Indies captain to retire out from the game as he was not able to accelerate properly in the middle. However, the move didn't work as Andre Russell, who walked out to bat next, was run out on the next ball and was sent back on a duck.

While the 'Retired out' rule states that the batter will be considered dismissed if he decides to walk back without the permission of the on-field umpire, Pollard returned to bat for West Indies in the final over and slammed a six off the last ball to finish with 14 runs off 18 balls.

Nicholas Pooran's quickfire 40 off 22 balls and Jason Holder's 15 off 5 deliveries helped West Indies post a fighting total of 142/7 on the board in 20 overs after a disappointing start. However, it was Pollard's antics that caught the eyes of the fans and left them amused.

Check out some reactions:

Did Pollard really retire because he wasn't able to time the ball? Only good thing coming out of this WT20 for cricket, if so. — Manya (@CSKian716) October 29, 2021 ×

Tactically, a batter retiring of their own accord might be the widely agreeable thing to do. The contentious bit will be when batters will chose to retire "hurt" and not retire "out". #pollard #WIvBAN #WT20 — Mustafa Rangwala (@Mustimasti) October 29, 2021 ×

Why did #Pollard retire now? Was that a tactical retd. hurt? If that is the case, wouldn't that make Pollard a hypocrite? Wasn't he slamming Rakheem Cornwall for doing the same as he couldn't run in a #CPL game? Also, I don't have a problem with it at all #BANvWI #ICCT20WorldCup — Rohit Balaji (@rohitbalaji95) October 29, 2021 ×

Is that the first tactical retired out in world cricket, Pollard - 8(16). — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 29, 2021 ×

Also Read: 'Someone has to be accountable': Sandeep Patil questions 'unfit' Hardik Pandya's selection in T20 WC squad

What does the Retired out rule states?

The 'retired out' rule comes into play when a batter decides to retire without the permission of the umpire and doesn't have the permission of the rival captain to resume his innings. In such a case, the batter is considered dismissed and the dismissal mode is marked as - 'retired out'. A batter retires out when he decides to walk out despite not being injured or ill and doesn't resume batting.

However, in Pollard's case, he did come back to bat again and finished his side's innings. Though the West Indies skipper didn't appear to be hurt at any point while batting it remains to be confirmed by the team management if he was retired hurt or retired out.

If Pollard did retire out, it will become the first instance of a batter retiring out midway through the innings on his own will in T20Is.