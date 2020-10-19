Delhi Capitals announce Amit Mishra's replacement for IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals on Monday announced the replacement for veteran spinner Amit Mishra by roping in 27-year-old leg-spinner Pravin Dubey for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Dubey, a Karnataka-based bowler, has played 14 domestic T20 matches while scalping 16 wickets to his name with an economy rate of 6.87.

Mishra, one of the most consistent performers in IPL history and the leading Indian wicket-taker in the tournament, was ruled out of the entire season after sustaining an injury to his right ring finger during DC’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 3. Since then, Mishra underwent a surgery and his recovering from the setback currently. Notably, Mishra has three hat-tricks in IPL history.

Whereas, Dubey has played for Karnataka and is a regular face in Karnataka Premier League. He will provide the much-needed depth to DC in the spin department. However, it remains to be seen whether Dubey will get to make his IPL debut.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: Following @MishiAmit's injury that ruled him out of the tournament, we've secured the services of leg-spinner Pravin Dubey as his replacement for the remainder of the #Dream11IPL season,” tweeted Delhi Capitals on Monday.

Interestingly, Dubey was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore as a net-bowler for IPL 2020 and will have to undergo two days of quarantine before he can join his Delhi Capitals team-mates.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with 14 points and are set to face Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi as the action in IPL 2020 continues in full flow.