Decathlon, a major retailer of athletic goods, has decided to reverse its name for one month in an effort to promote reverse shopping. Now, establishments in three Belgian cities will display a sign that reads "NOLHTACED"!

Outlets in three Belgian cities - Evere, Namur, and Ghent, have changed their names.

Decathlon is read "NOLHTACED" when written backwards, and the company hopes that this marketing strategy would inspire customers to engage in "reverse shopping."

Reverse shopping mainly entails buyers returning used or unwanted athletic items to the retailer, who will then repair the item and resell it in some capacity while still under warranty. The action is intended to increase public awareness of environmentally beneficial activities.

The fact that Decathlon is taking all athletic equipment and not simply the items customers have purchased from them is another significant feature of this move.

With more than 1,600 locations worldwide, Decathlon is a French athletic goods retailer. The business entered the Indian markets in 2009 after being founded by Michel Leclercq in 1976.

Many international companies, mostly Western ones, abandoned Russia after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February of this year.

Decathlon decided to carry on with business as normal, which prompted strong criticism and a boycott from customers. Decathlon said on March 29 that all of its operations had ended and that none of its stores remained open.

