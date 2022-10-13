FIFA, Indonesian football body setup taskforce post fatal stampede

The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) and world soccer governing body FIFA will form a joint taskforce in a bid to improve crowd control and safety measures after a deadly soccer stampede earlier this month, officials said on Thursday (October 13).

The joint taskforce will also include members of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as well as the police and the ministries of sport, home affairs, health and public works. Under the plans, Indonesian police would ensure their standard operating procedures were synchronised with FIFA regulations, PSSI head, Mochamad Iriawan, told reporters after a meeting with FIFA officials.

Indonesian authorities were under pressure to take swift steps to overhaul soccer safety standards after more than 130 people died during a crowd crush at a match at the Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java on October 1, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters.