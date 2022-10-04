Indonesia stadium stampede death toll rises to 131 as six more succumb to injuries

The death toll from the deadly stampede following a football match at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia's Malang has risen to 131. Indonesia witnessed one of the worst football tragedies in recent times as 131 people lost their lives while hundreds of fans sustained injuries after a football match turned deadly.

Arema FC supporters invaded the pitch at the Kanjuruhan Stadium following the team's 3-2 defeat against bitter rivals Persebaya Surabaya. Some of the angry fans reportedly clashed with the police officers present inside the stadium, prompting the officials to fire tear gas shots to control the crowd.

The use of tear gas triggered a deadly stampede as fans panicked and got trampled or suffocated trying to flee through the narrow exit gates. The death toll from the deadly stampede which was earlier put at 125 by Indonesian officials has now risen to 131 after six more succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

As per AFP, Wiyanto Wijoyo, the head of the health agency in Malang said six more people succumbed to their injuries and their bodies have been sent to their families.

Meanwhile, the role of the Indonesian police has come under the scanner after the use of tear gas to control the crowd inside the stadium. Many have blamed the police for using tear gas on fans which led to the stampede. At least nine police officers have been suspended by the East Java Police.

Malang police chief Ferli Hidayat has also been sacked by the national police chief. There were 35 children among the 131 dead. Nico Afinta, the chief of police in Indonesia's East Java, apologised for the stadium tragedy and said he was concerned and saddened by the mishap.

"As the regional police chief, I am concerned, saddened and at the same time I am sorry for the shortcomings in the security process," Nico Afinta was quoted as saying by AFP.