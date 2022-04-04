Dean Elgar-led South Africa claim big victory as Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer put Bangladesh in a spin

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took seven wickets as South Africa made light work of bowling Bangladesh out for 53 in 19 overs in their second innings to claim a 220-run victory in the first Test at Kingsmead on Monday. It was the lowest test innings total at Kingsmead, less than the 66 India managed in 1996.

Bangladesh had been set a target of 274 for the win but resumed on the fifth morning on 11 for three and were bowled out inside 55 minutes. Maharaj took 7-32 and fellow spinner Simon Harmer 3-21 to complete a dominant performance for the home side.

It will be a memorable victory for the South Africans, who are missing five first team regulars that have opted to play in the Indian Premier League, including their entire frontline pace attack. South Africa’s lack of bowling options had in part forced them to play two spinners at a venue that has traditionally been known to favour the seamers.

Maharaj’s effort was all the more impressive after he bowled with a finger injury on the fourth and fifth days, but the guile and accuracy with which he and Harmer attacked the Bangladeshis was impressively relentless. Maharaj trapped Mushfiqur Rahim (0) leg before wicket in the opening over of the day and from then on it was a procession of batsmen back to the pavilion. He had the dangerous Litton Das (2) caught by Harmer at mid-on, and then bowler Yasir Ali (5) with a delivery that pitched on middle stump and hit off.

Harmer removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz (0) and innings top-scorer Najmul Hossain Shanto (26), the latter stumped by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, before Maharaj claimed the final two wickets.

The second test begins in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, on Thursday.