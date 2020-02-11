After ball-tampering ban, David Warner receives Allan Border medal

Australian opener David Warner won the Allan Border medal after beating his teammate Steve Smith by one vote on Monday.

He was emotional while receiving the 'Australian cricketer of the year' (the medal) after a stunning comeback post the ban imposed on him in the ball-tampering row in South Africa two year ago.

"It was a lot of hard work and commitment to put my hand back up for selection, and to go away and do what I know best which is to try and score as many runs as I can in any competition I'm playing in," said Warner during his acceptance speech.

Australian Women's cricketer Ellyse Perry won her third Belinda Clarke Award for her performance for the Women's team last year.

Warner was among the three players (Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith) who were banned by Cricket Australia in March 2018 for ball-tampering incident in Cape Town, South Africa. Steve Smith and David Warner were handed a one-year suspension, whereas Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

He made a stunning comeback in the game in the year 2019. The prolific opener was Australia's best batsman at the one-day World Cup which was played in England, he scored 647 runs at an average of 71.88, and was in an excellent form in Twenty20 series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

David scored a career-high 335 not out in Adelaide against Pakistan's young bowling attack in the two-match Test series.

Warner joins a club of multiple winners of the Border Medal he has won in 2016 and 2017, this list includes Ricky Ponting (2004, 2006, 2007) and Michael Clarke (2005, 2012, 2013), who also shared the medal in 2009.

Shane Watson (2010, 2011) and Smith (2015, 2018) have won it twice.

Full list of the 2020 Australian Cricket Award winners:

Allan Border Medal: David Warner

Belinda Clark Award: Ellyse Perry

Male One Day International Player of the Year: Aaron Finch

Female One Day International Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy

Hall of Fame Induction: Sharon Tredrea

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Tayla Vlaeminck

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Wes Agar

Male Test Player of the Year: Marnus Labuschagne

Female Domestic Player of the Year: Molly Strano

Male Domestic Player of the Year: Shaun Marsh

Hall of Fame Induction: Craig McDermott

Female International Twenty20 Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy

Male International Twenty20 Player of the Year: David Warner