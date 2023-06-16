Cyclist Gino Mader dies of injuries after plunging into ravine on Tour of Switzerland

Rising cycling star Gino Mader of Switzerland sadly passed away after he succumbed to injuries during the Tour de Suisse on Friday, June 16. Mader, 26, at the time of his death suffered fatal injuries after plunging into a ravine on a Tour of Switzerland on Thursday. He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital where he received treatment until Friday morning but was declared dead at 11:30 AM local time. The news was confirmed by his team Bahrain-Victorious while International Cycling Union (UCI) also expressed its commiserations.

The UCI is devastated to learn of the death of professional cyclist, Gino Mäder.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone connected with Gino who was a rising star within the professional ranks of cycling.

Team releases statement

"Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn't make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team," the team said in a statement.