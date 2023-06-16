Cyclist Gino Mader dies of injuries after plunging into ravine on Tour of Switzerland
After suffering a fatal accident on Thursday, June 15 Swiss cycling star Gino Mader was declared dead on Friday as the world of cycling lost a rising star ahead of the Tour de France, which kick starts in Spain on July 1.
Rising cycling star Gino Mader of Switzerland sadly passed away after he succumbed to injuries during the Tour de Suisse on Friday, June 16. Mader, 26, at the time of his death suffered fatal injuries after plunging into a ravine on a Tour of Switzerland on Thursday. He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital where he received treatment until Friday morning but was declared dead at 11:30 AM local time. The news was confirmed by his team Bahrain-Victorious while International Cycling Union (UCI) also expressed its commiserations.
The UCI is devastated to learn of the death of professional cyclist, Gino Mäder.— UCI (@UCI_cycling) June 16, 2023
Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone connected with Gino who was a rising star within the professional ranks of cycling. pic.twitter.com/DFhBR4J0mK
Team releases statement
"Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn't make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team," the team said in a statement.
"We are distraught at the loss of our extraordinary rider," said Milan Erzen, team manager of Team Bahrain-Victorious.
"His talent, his commitment and his enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. He wasn't just an extremely talented cyclist; he was also a fantastic person off the bike,” Erzen added.
The news comes as a big setback for the team as they were preparing for the Tour de France that kick starts on July 1 in Spain’s Bilbao. The team also recently unveiled their kits for the new season as they prepared for the grand tournament.
UCI condoles Mader’s death
"Gino who was a rising star within the professional ranks of cycling,” read a statement from the International Cycling Union (UCI) as they expressed its commiserations.
While it is a big setback for the team’s preparations, they will quickly need to switch their focus on the Tour de France where they will be led by Mikel Landa in July as he aims for the Tour podium for the first time. Stage hunters Matej Mohorič and Fred Wright are also in the running for the title as the event gets closer.
