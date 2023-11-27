CWC - Silencing 100,000 people after Kohli's wicket is the moment I will savour for long: Pat Cummins

Not all promises are meant to be broken.

Ahead of the much-anticipated World Cup 2023 final against India in Ahmedabad, Pat Cummins vowed to silence the mega crowd with an Aussie win on D-Day, and he delivered. While a six-wicket win had every Australian fan scream at the top of their voice inside the stadium, Cummins cherished silencing over 90,000 spectators with Virat Kohli's wicket in the first innings.

"I think you've got to embrace it [large crowd]. The crowd's obviously going to be very one-sided, but in sports, there's nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent, and that's the aim for us tomorrow. Yeah, you've just got to embrace every part of it, every part of a final - even in the lead-up, there's going to be noise and more people and interest, and you just can't get overwhelmed," Cummins had said in the presser before the World Cup final.

Meanwhile, after Australia picked three wickets inside the first 10 overs, including that of India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul built a stand to put the Men in Blue in the driver's seat. At a time when the pair looked like taking the momentum away from Australia, Cummins returned and bowled Kohli, stunning everyone.

Speaking on the same lines, Cummins said right after Virat's wicket, Steve Smith asked everyone to listen to the silence that it brought. Admitting to have paused for a minute, Cummins revealed it was as quite as a library.

"We're in the huddle (after the Kohli wicket), and Steve Smith says, "Boys, listen to the crowd for a second." And we just took a moment of pause, and it was as quiet as a library; 1,00,000 Indians there, and it was so quiet. I'll savour that moment for a long time," Cummins was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

Kohli's wicket broke India's back

After Kohli's dismissal, India found it hard to keep up with the momentum, as batters, including settled KL Rahul, went into defensive mode. Australia made the most of this moment and crawled their way back into the game, dismissing India on an under-par total of 240.

Even though Australia lost three wickets inside the Powerplay, with David Warner and Steve Smith back in the hut, Travis Head's second World Cup hundred helped them cross the winning line with relative ease.