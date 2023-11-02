CWC: Records tumble in bundle as Shami, Siraj punish Sri Lanka in Asia Cup replay to help India enter semis

Mohammed Shami is having the best time of his life in this Cricket World Cup. After getting picked for the first time this edition for the game against New Zealand, Shami returned with two five-wicket hauls and one four-for in three matches, helping India stand tall in all those games. On Thursday against Sri Lanka, he and Siraj punished the former champions in an Asia Cup replay to see India through by 302 runs. With this massive victory, India also became the first team to qualify for the World Cup 2023 semis.

During this course, many records were bashed, both on individual and team front.

Starting with the records related to the Indian Team, this 302-run win over Sri Lanka is the second biggest win (in terms of runs) by any team in the World Cup history, and fourth overall. It is also India’s second biggest-ever by runs in ODI format after 317-run win over the same opposition in Trivandrum earlier this year.

In an almost repeat of the Asia Cup 2023 final, India dismissed Sri Lanka on 55, which is the second-lowest team total against India by any team in ODI history. 55 by Sri Lanka is also the lowest team total by a full member side in the World Cup.

Shami all over Sri Lanka, record books after Mumbai outing

Mohammed Shami is one bowler the batting world fears the most right now. The India seamer is on a rampage in this World Cup, tearing into every team’s line-up. On Thursday, he broke Sri Lanka’s lower back, with his figures reading 4/1 at one stage.

His spell of five for 18 against Sri Lanka is his best-ever in the World Cups, his third thus far in the tournament – most by an Indian bowler. Also, with these figures, he has now surpassed Zaheer Khan as the highest wicket-taker (45* and counting) in World Cups.

Shami’s record-breaking spell also puts him on the elite list of bowlers with most four-wicket and five-wicket hauls in World Cups. While he is third on the list with bowlers with most four-fors (3*) in CWCs, Shami is the Indian bowler with five-wicket hauls in ODIs (4*).

India enter semis on unbeaten run

The hosts India has become the first team to qualify for the World Cup 2023 semis with this massive win in Mumbai. Their unbeaten seven-match run has put them on a pedestal on points table.

India next face South Africa in the marquee clash on Sunday in Kolkata.

