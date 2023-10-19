CWC '23: No Mohammed Shami! Rohit Sharma on Team India going unchanged for Bangladesh tie

India have locked horns with Bangladesh in match 17 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Thursday (Oct 19) at the MCA Stadium, Pune. At the coin toss, India were asked to bowl first as the Shakib Al Hasan-less Bangla Tigers opted to bat. While there was a lot of talk on India likely to include Mohammed Shami in the starting XI, the home side have gone unchanged.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Shami was named in the final 12 which increased his chances of featuring in the final XI. However, India have gone ahead with the same team which thrashed Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Oct 14. At the toss, captain Rohit Sharma explained the reason for going unchanged and said, "It's working at this point of time, don't see any reason to change it."

Rohit revealed that even the benched players are helping in maintaining a healthy team atmosphere. In this regard, he added, "That's important in this WC, keeping everybody in good space. The boys are in good shape, good mental space as well and enjoying the cricket."

Shami has been one of the most vital players for India in the recent past. He claimed a five-fer in the Australia home ODIs, in September, and was also part of India's victorious run in the Asia Cup. However, he has not featured in the ODI World Cup with Mohammed Siraj being preferred as the second pacer after Jasprit Bumrah.

Shami has most wickets among the active Indian players in the World Cup. It will be interesting to see if he gets a game versus New Zealand on Sunday (Oct 22) in Dharamshala.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have gone in without skipper Shakib, who misses out due to a thigh injury, as Najmul Hossain Shanto is leading the side.

India's XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

