World Cup 2023: India know that they cannot take Bangladesh lightly, reckons former Indian batting coach

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels Rohit Sharma-led India won't make the mistake of taking Bangladesh lightly ahead of the two teams' face-off in match 17 of the ODI World Cup on Thursday (Oct 19) in Pune. The two Asian sides will lock horns at the MCA Stadium in Pune, where World Cup returns after 27 years.

Bangar feels India-Bangladesh games have often gone down to the wire and, hence, the in-form Rohit-led Men in Blue won't take Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangla Tigers lightly.

Bangar said on Star Sports ahead of the game, "Tight game. I mean India, Bangladesh are always tight games. In the World Cup 2015, they met us in the quarterfinals. It was a close game. Even in the 2019 World Cup, they came very close to chasing 310 odd, fell short by 30. So India will have to be at their best. Asia Cup (2012), they beat the Indian team, although it was a second-string Indian team. But Indian team knows that they can't take this game lightly because they would certainly want to catch up with New Zealand and maintain their position right at the top."

Bangladesh have not had a good run so far in the 2023 edition. They started off with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan but lost to England and New Zealand convincingly. While they don't have a good head-to-head record versus India overall (8-31) and even in ODI World Cups (1-3), they have beaten India thrice in the last five encounters.

Talking about the CWC 2023 edition, not many games been closely-fought but the ongoing tournament has already seen two big upsets with Afghanistan beating defending champions England, in match 13 in New Delhi on Sunday (Oct 15), whereas the Netherlands also defeated title-contenders South Africa in match 15 in Dharamshala on Tuesday (Oct 17).

Thus, India will surely not take Bangladesh lightly -- who defeated them once in the 2007 edition.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE