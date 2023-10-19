CWC '23: Rest Bumrah, bring in Shami - Sunil Gavaskar wants India to ring in one change for Bangladesh tie

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar feels India can give Jasprit Bumrah a break for the upcoming Bangladesh clash in the ODI World Cup 2023 edition, on Thursday (Oct 19) at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Gavaskar has suggested the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid-led Indian thinktank to bring in Mohammed Shami in place of Bumrah.

'Just a couple of days gap between Bangladesh and New Zealand face-off'

In an interaction with India Today, Gavaskar said, "I think Shami is someone who they have to bring into the team, because the next match in Dharamsala, in conditions which will assist a fast bowler. You need Jasprit Bumrah to be 100 percent there. Also, there is a just a couple of days gap between the game against Bangladesh in Pune and New Zealand in Dharamsala. There is going to be a change in weather also. Ideally, I think Jasprit Bumrah be given a bit of break and then maybe Shami comes in."

The Little Master further added, "You really are not losing anything with Shami coming back in the team. Siraj had a bit of a breather against the Australians in the 3-match series before the World Cup. Shami coming in against Bangladesh is something that the think tank might think of."

So far, Bumrah has been in top form in the ongoing World Cup at home. In the three games, he has churned out eight wickets and was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match for his 2 for 19 versus Pakistan. Shami, on the other hand, has not got a game and will be desperate to be included in the final XI.

Ahead of the India-Bangladesh tie, India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey lavished huge praise on Bumrah in the pre-match presser and said, "You have seen him in the last three games that he has played, what he brings to the table, he is a world class bowler. He gives you that breakthrough that you require in the power plays. He's well adapted to bowl in the middle overs and he's a top gun dead bowler."

Mhambrey hinted that India are likely to go unchanged in the game versus the Bangla Tigers.

