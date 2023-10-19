New Zealand continued their winning run in the ODI World Cup 2023 with a thumping 149-run win against Afghanistan in Chennai on October 18. While the Kiwi bowlers were very effective, their fielding was top-notch too as shown by Mitchell Santner who took a superman catch during the match.

The spinner took a one-handed stunner off Lockie Ferguson to dismiss Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi to further derail the Afghan chase. Ferguson bowled a short delivery directed to Hashmat's head to which the batter pulled awkwardly only for Santner to pick a blinder at the 30-yard circle. Have a look at the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × The wicket was Afghanistan's third and after that, they never looked comfortable while chasing 289. There was a lot of promise expected from the Afghanistan team after they beat defending champions England in their last match to cause an upset but New Zealand shut them down emphatically.

Batting first after losing the toss, New Zealand started well despite losing the first wicket early. Azmatullah Omarzai then struck twice in the 21st over before Rashid Khan took a wicket in the next one. With Kiwis looking in hole at 110/4, skipper Tom Latham (68) and Player of the Match Glenn Phillips (70) added 144 runs for the fifth wicket to bring the Blackcaps back in the game.

Mark Chapman then scored quickfire 25 off 12 as New Zealand finished on 288/6 in their 50 overs. Afghanistan, while chasing, kept losing wickets more often than they would have liked and eventually got all-out for 139 runs in just 34.4 overs.