India will be looking to continue their unbeaten run when they take on Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup on October 19 in Pune. This will the fourth game in the tournament for both the teams as they reach almost half-mark of their campaign. India clearly have the upper hand going into the match with three wins in three games while Bangladesh will aim to improve their record from 2-1 in three games to 2-2 in four.

The Bangladesh team is capable of causing an upset and India would know it from the humiliating defeat of 2007 ODI World Cup. The Indian team in 2023, however, looks unstoppable and leading their charge is skipper Rohit Sharma from the front.

There are many marquee players to look for in the game namely Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah from India and Shakib Al Hasan, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz from Bangladesh.

With Rohit in prime form with the bat, it would be crucial for Bangladesh to take him out early because once the Indian skipper gets going, he can change the game on his own. Apart from Rohit, Kohli would also be an important wicket for Bangladesh. Mehidy Hasan has been a revelation for his team since his debut and his performance with the ball, along with Shakib, will matter the most if Bangladesh were to win the game against India.

While bowling, Jasprit Bumrah would be key for India with other bowlers including Kuldeep Yadav. Taking wickets upfront is going to be a huge advantage for India. Bangladesh's batting responsibilities, meanwhile, will lie on Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan as well.

With decent middle order batters, Bangladesh can pose a threat to India and on their day, can cause an upset as well but given the form India are in, they are favorites to take the fourth win the trot. The game starts 2:00 pm local time with toss scheduled to take place at 1:30 PM at MCA stadium in Pune.

Here are the predicted XI for both teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

WATCH WION LIVE HERE