India captain Rohit Sharma issued with multiple traffic fines for over-speeding before ODI World Cup clash
According to officials of the Pune Traffic Department, he was driving at high speeds, exceeding 200 kmph and even reaching 215 kmph at times. He was driving his Lamborghini car en route to Pune city to join his teammates for their next ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh tomorrow.
Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team has found himself in trouble after he was issued three traffic challans for over-speeding on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, 90 km from India’s financial capital city Mumbai.
According to officials of the Pune Traffic Department, he was driving at high speeds, exceeding 200 kmph and even reaching 215 kmph at times. He was driving his Lamborghini car en route to Pune city to join his teammates for their next ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh tomorrow.
This incident has raised concerns among traffic officials.
“We have suggested that Sharma should instead opt to travel in the team bus with a police escort,” said one of the officials close to the development.
Recently, Maharashtra’s transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwarhad launched a special three-month drive to nab those speeding, lane-cutting, speaking on mobile phones, and not wearing seat belts on Mumbai-Pune highways and also Pune-Kolhapur highway.
On the other side, India will look to make the most of the batting-friendly conditions at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. At this venue, they have played seven matches in ODIs and won four.
