CWC 2023: They need big guns to step up - Michael Hussey underlines Smith, Cummins' importance for Aussies

Former Australia great Michael Hussey has underlined the importance of Steve Smith and Pat Cummins in the side as they bid to win their sixth ODI World Cup in the coming months. According to Hussey, both the players will have to step up for the Aussies if they are to achieve glory at the World Cup. Australia have won the World Cup five times in their history and their most recent achievement came in 2015 in their own backyard.

Hussey underlines Smith, Cummins's importance

“You can’t rely on just one of two key players to win you a World Cup and it’s going to take a collective effort. But I think for Australia to do really well, they need their big guns to really step up and I guess when you think of that, you think of Steve Smith and Pat Cummins,” Hussey said while speaking to the ICC Review channel.

The Aussies will expect a tough fight during the World Cup as they face competition from England, New Zealand, and India to win their sixth World Cup. Hussey also highlighted the importance of other key players like Mitchell Marsh and Adam Zampa as they could be vital to the team’s success.

“Marsh has been given a great role, batting in the top three now and he is playing with enormous confidence. So, if he gets his confidence up, he can be a really tough man to stop. Adam Zampa could play a big role for Australia throughout the tournament,” Hussey added.

The Aussies will start their World Cup campaign against hosts India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. They faced elimination in the semifinal stage of the World Cup in 2019 after England got the better of them. Pat Cummins and Co though will walk down as one of the favourites to win this year’s edition.

They will have a three-match ODI series against India to prepare for the big tournament. Australia will be hoping for skipper Cummins to overcome a wrist issue that will see him miss the South Africa tour.

