No Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer! Harbhajan Singh names his India squad for Asia Cup 2023

Jasprit Bumrah will lead a second-string Indian team in the three T20Is versus Ireland, in Dublin, with the series opener on Friday (August 18). However, the main focus is already on the forthcoming 50-over Asia Cup, which kicks off on August 30 (to be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka). The continental tournament will be an ideal dress rehearsal for Rohit Sharma & Co. for the home ODI World Cup which commences on October 5 in Ahmedabad. At present, most are awaiting the start of the Asia Cup with the Indian squad likely to be announced on August 20.

Before India's official squad announcement, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh picked his 15-man Indian team for the multi-nation tournament. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the veteran firstly spoke at length on India's tour of West Indies -- where they lost the five T20Is -- and then shifted focus to the Asia Cup.

Harbhajan said, "I thought India would win that series easily (the WI T20Is, which Hardik Pandya & Co. lost 2-3). But the result has left many shocked and concerned. I was taken aback as well because West Indies, a team that did not make the World Cup, beat us. This indeed is a big achievement for West Indies, but a major concern for India. Yes, Kohli and Rohit weren't there, and they won't stay for long, but this young brigade that had toured West Indies has learned a lot from this. I previously said that India can make 2-3 teams, and they still can, but the results are yet to reflect."

Bhajji then shifted focus to the Asia Cup and picked his 15, including 'proven player' KL Rahul, but his list didn't include Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer. Both Iyer and Rahul are nearing full fitness at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru. However, there are more positive developments with regard to the latter's fitness. On Rahul, Harbhajan said, "He is a proven player and if you want to see him in the World Cup squad, this is the right time to bring him back."

The former off-spinner's list didn't comprise Samson either, who averages 55.71 in ODIs. Instead, he went ahead with Suryakumar Yadav who has averaged less than 12 in the last nine innings in the format. Moreover, he backed Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as India's spin-bowling options and added Tilak Verma in the mix as well.

India open their campaign on September 02 versus Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. They are placed in Group A along with the Men in Green and Nepal.

Harbhajan Singh's 15-man India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul; Axar Patel (16th man)

