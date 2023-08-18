CWC 2023: Sourav Ganguly shrugs off No. 4 debate, says 'we have Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli...'

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has shrugged off the debate surrounding the team’s dilemma for the number four position as he considers India have too many good options. The Indian team has been struggling to put in a consistent batter at number four as key options like KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been struggling with injuries. On the flip side, Ganguly thinks India can make use of Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in that position as they have played there before.

Ganguly shrugs off No.4 debate

"I saw in the newspaper that we don't have a number 4 batter. Who said we don't have a number 4? We have numerous batters. The ones we have, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, are all phenomenal," Ganguly said at an event.

The Indian team is hoping for positive team news in the coming days as they expect Rahul and Iyer to be back in contention for the Asia Cup. If they are fit, India can use Rohit as the opener and Virat at number three to solve any complications in the middle order. It is expected both could be passed fit in the coming hours before they are included in the Asia Cup squad.

ALSO READ | No Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer! Harbhajan Singh names his India squad for Asia Cup 2023

The former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman also backed the young lot of Indian players as they are stamping their authority on the side. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and Ishan Kishan are knocking on the doors for a permanent place in the side. Ishan is considered to be a final choice in the squad for the ODI World Cup as a first or second-choice wicketkeeper.

"Experience doesn't matter as much. Cricketers like Tilak, Ishan Kishan, and Jaiswal will play fearlessly and give the selectors ample options," he contended.

The Indian team will be expecting to put on a good show at the ODI World Cup when they take the field in October. India will start their World Cup journey against five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE