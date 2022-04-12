CSK share heartwarming video of 'catchups' as Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Du Plessis & Co. reunite - WATCH

Match 22 of IPL 2022 edition will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on Tuesday evening (April 12). While the two sides share a great rivalry, the opposition players enjoy a very healthy relationship with each other.

There are some superstar cricketers involved in the CSK-RCB clash. The likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, etc. will square off against each other but they remain best of friends away from the 22-yard cricket strip. In a recent video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Yellow Army, it captured the bond among these players as they reunited before the mega encounter. Here's the clip:

Among all stars, Du Plessis was the most excited to reunite with his old franchise. Faf represented CSK from 2012-2015 and again from 2018-2021 and also won the Player-of-the-Match award in his last appearance for the four-time champions, which came in last year's finale. Apart from him, Karn Sharma-Jadeja, Jadeja-Kohli, Faf-Stephen Fleming and many others hugged it out before the Southern Debry.

Talking about the form of both sides, CSK are winless after four encounters whereas RCB are going strong with three victories from equal number of games in IPL 2022. Who will walk away with a win after match 22, at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai?