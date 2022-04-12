CSK vs RCB, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Chennai Super Kings-Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

Match 22 of IPL 2022 will see two highly-followed teams take on each other. The defending champions and winless Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday (April 12).

The clash will be a marquee affair as it reunites old friends and teammates. Faf du Plessis will try to keep his emotions in check as he is will lead RCB against his previous franchise, which gave him thundering success for more than five years. CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja and former captain MS Dhoni will also reunite with Virat Kohli. Thus, the match is sure to turn heads as cricket fans will be spoilt for choices with many big names involved in the CSK-RCB clash.

Talking about CSK, the Yellow Army has no end to their miseries. With no Faf, Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't found his rhythm and is facing the pressure at the top. The likes of Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, and Ambati Rayudu also need to step up and be more consistent. Dhoni's presence and power-hitting are required for the Chennai setup whereas Jadeja will have to be more proactive and think out of the box to produce favourable results for his franchise.

ALSO READ | Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya becomes fastest Indian to hit 100 IPL sixes with 86m shot - Watch

On the other hand, RCB is moving ahead confidently. They've ticked quite a few boxes with openers and finishers doing the job and bowlers also chipping in at regular intervals. Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga have been most successful with the ball, however, the former's absence -- due to personal reasons -- will test RCB if CSK gets going.

Match prediction for CSK-RCB clash: While CSK enjoys a better head-to-head record, the momentum is with RCB at the moment. With dew to be a big factor in the evening game, toss will once again have a big role with the winning captain opting to bowl first (no-brainer). Despite a key bowler out of action, RCB is expected to keep CSK winless, who are struggling with their Deepak Chahar-less bowling unit.