No end to CSK's miseries? Deepak Chahar ruled out of IPL 2022 with another injury: Report

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had nothing going for them in the IPL 2022 edition. While they are having issues in all departments, their bowling seems very weak compared to the other nine teams with no Deepak Chahar.

Chahar had suffered a quadriceps hamstring injury during the T20I series decider between India and West Indies, in February, and was confirmed to miss the starting phase of IPL 2022. While there were hopes pinned on Chahar's return to action by late April, it is being reported that another injury has severely dented the CSK all-rounder's chances of appearing in the 15th season. As per reports, the fast-bowling all-rounder has suffered a back injury during his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru and is set to miss the ongoing edition.

As per a PTI report, the defending champions Chennai were hopeful of Chahar's return, however, another injury has further jolted the pacer's chances and there is "no chance of his availability" for the entirety of the tournament.

ALSO READ | Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya becomes fastest Indian to hit 100 IPL sixes with 86m shot - Watch

CSK have a weak bowling line-up sans Chahar. Their pace options are Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan and Maheesh Theekshana. It will be interesting to see the Ravindra Jadeja-led Yellow Army are able to find a reliable pace bowling option or do they continue to go down in the IPL 15 season.

CSK face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday evening (April 12) at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.