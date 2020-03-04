'CSK has helped me improve in everything': MS Dhoni credits his IPL team for his success

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni credited his Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings for becoming a better human being and a cricketer.

During a TV interview, Dhoni said: "This journey started in 2008, CSK has helped me improve in everything whether it was being a human being or being a cricketer, handling situations that are tough both in and out of the field and how to be humble once you are doing well."

Dhoni went on to add that people in the South don't call him by his name but address him as "Thala" which means brother.

"-Thala- basically means brother, so for me, it's more the abstract of the fans, the love and affection towards me is the reflection of that. Whenever I am in Chennai or down South they never call me by my name they address me as 'Thala' and the moment someone calls me Thala they are showing their love and respect but at the same time he is a CSK fan,".

MS Dhoni will finally make a blockbuster come back to the ground after a long gap, the last time MS Dhoni played a match was against New Zealand in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup.

The 38-year-old will lead the Super Kings this year, the first match will be between previous edition's finalists, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on March 29.