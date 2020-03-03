IPL 2020: 'Thala' MS Dhoni greets 'Chinna Tala' Suresh Raina ahead of CSK training session

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni got a grand reception at Chennai ahead of Indian Premier League on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings another video of Dhoni receiving his CSK teammate Suresh Raina. Raina is called 'Chinna Thala' by the CSK fans, whereas their captain MS Dhoni is called 'Thala' ( which means chieftain in Tamil).

MS Dhoni will finally return to the ground after a long gap, the last time MS Dhoni played a match was against New Zealand in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup.

Me3t and Gree7 - Everyday is Karthigai in our House, a film by Vikraman Sir. #StartTheWhistles 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/sJz77Nnakr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 3, 2020 ×

Dhoni was criticised for his slow batting during the tournament. Earlier this year, Dhoni was not enlisted in the BCCI's central contract players' list.

The 38-year-old will lead the Super Kings this year, the first match will be between previous edition's finalists, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on March 29.

Dhoni had commenced training with the Jharkhand team some time back, and would also look to get into the groove as he has been away from the game for a while now.

Practice sessions of the Super Kings’ team never failed to attract crowds in thousands in the past, and with Dhoni set for early arrival for preparation similar numbers can be expected this time around as well.