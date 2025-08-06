/ZIM vs NZ: New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke ruled out of second Test due to back injury

New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke has been ruled out of the second Test match against Zimbabwe as injury troubles continue to hamper the Kiwis. The second Test match, set to start on Thursday (August 7), will see the Kiwis without O'Rourke as he continues to struggle with a back injury. It is reported that O'Rourke has traveled back to New Zealand with Ben Lister staying with the squad for the rest of the tour.

O'Rourke ruled out of the second Test

"We are hopeful it's nothing too serious," New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram said. "When he's so important to our side for the next six to eight months but also next year with all the Test cricket, we've got some big tours, we need to make sure we look after the big guy and make sure that he's okay. So we have our fingers crossed for him and hopefully he'll be back in the park soon."

O'Rourke bowled 13 wicketless overs in the first innings of the first Test and had 3 for 28 from 10 in the second before he suffered back stiffness. So far in his career, Will O'Rourke has bagged 39 wickets in Tests, 22 in ODIs and seven more in the T20Is. He has been instrumental for the Kiwis, having debuted for the national side in late 2023.

O'Rourke also represented Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), where he played three matches and pocketed three wickets. The pacer’s injury opens the door for either Jacob Duffy or Matthew Fisher to possibly make their Test debut, with Fisher having been called into the squad just prior to the tour after impressing coach Rob Walter as a net bowler.

New Zealand won the opening Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo by nine wickets and will look to complete a clean sweep with a win in the second match.