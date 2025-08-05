Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate joins OnlyFans, says 'there will be...'

OnlyFans has taken the internet by storm as social media influencers have joined the theme in producing and selling their content. The trend has seen popular names like Bella Thorne, Blac Chyna, Cardi B, and Tyga join the adult app, where users will be able to share their content along with charging fees. And the latest addition to the trend is Virat Kohli’s former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Tymal Mills. Mills, who plays for England, represented RCB and Mumbai Indians in the IPL and is the first high-profile name to join the list of celebrities on OnlyFans.

Mills has been the first known name in the cricket fraternity to join the popular OnlyFans app, having previously impressed on the cricketing field with England and several IPL franchises. Now 32, Mills opened the lid on what type of content he will be producing on his handle while assuring there will be adult content.

Tymal Mills joins OnlyFans

“Just to be a thousand per cent clear, there will be no glamour shots. This is all about pure cricket and lifestyle material. It’s uncharted territory, but it’s something I’m really excited about,” Mills told The Athletic.

The former RCB star, now 32, played with Virat in IPL 2017, a year after they had finished runners-up in the tournament. He was bought for a whopping $2 million, making him the second-highest-paid overseas player in the 2017 IPL behind Ben Stokes. However, he did not have the best of spells and bagged only five wickets in five matches for the South Indian franchise. Mills’ return to the IPL was also less convincing in 2022, having scalped just six wickets in five matches for Mumbai Indians.

On the international stage, Mills has represented England in 16 T20Is, bagging a total of 16 wickets. He represented the national side at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, but unfortunately missed out in the 2022 edition, where England were victorious. He last represented England in December 2023 during the away tour of the West Indies.