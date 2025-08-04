/From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters fastest to 10000 ODI Runs

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here is a look at five Indian batters fastest to 10000 ODI Runs. The lust also features legendary names like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni.
Former India captain Virat Kohli is the fastest to reach 10000 ODI runs in the world, having reached the milestone in 205 innings. Kohli, a winner of the 2011 ODI World Cup, is third on the list of batters with the most runs in the 50-over format.
India’s Rohit Sharma is second on the list for fastest 10000 runs in ODIs, having taken 241 innings. Rohit also holds the record for the highest individual score in an ODI innings with a 264-run knock against Sri Lanka.
Legendary former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is ranked third for fastest 10,000 ODI runs, having reached the feat in 259 innings. Tendulkar ranks at the top of the chart when it comes to most runs scored in the ODI format with 18426 runs in total.
Having taken 263 innings to reach 10,000 ODI runs, former India captain Sourav Ganguly is fourth on the chart. Ganguly reached the feat in Dambulla on 3 August 2005 and was the second Indian to reach the rare feat at that time.
Another of India’s legendary skipper, MS Dhoni, reached 10,000 ODI runs in 2018 against England at Lord’s. He took 273 innings to reach the magical five-figure mark and cemented his place as one of the legends of the game.