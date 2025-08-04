/From Virat Kohli to Joe Root, 5 active batters with the most international hundreds

From Virat Kohli to Joe Root, here is a look at five active batters with most international hundreds. The list also features legendary batters like Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam.
India’s Virat Kohli tops the list with 82 international hundreds in 550 matches for the nation. In total, the former India captain has 51 ODI hundreds and 30 Test tons, while his solitary triple-figure mark came against Afghanistan in September 2022 in the Asia Cup.
England batting legend Joe Root has 57 tons in total as he continues to age like a fine wine on the international stage. This includes 39 hundreds in the red-ball format, while he has 18 tons in the ODI format. He has no hundreds in the T20I format for England.
Rohit Sharma, with 49 international hundreds from 499 matches, ranks third on the list. Holding multiple records in the limited-overs format, Rohit has 32 tons in the ODI format, with a further 18 in the Tests. He also has five tons in the T20I format for India.
Steve Smith comes next in the list with 48 hundreds in all formats for Australia. Of those hundreds, 36 have come in the Test format, with the remaining 12 being scored in ODIs.
New Zealand's legendary batter Kane Williamson is also part of the elite list with 48 tons across formats. This includes 33 tons in Tests and 15 in the ODIs, as he played a key role in New Zealand reaching two ODI World Cup finals.
Pakistan’s Babar Azam, having made his debut in 2015, is also part of the elite list, scoring 31 tons in 318 matches. This includes nine hundreds in Tests, 19 in ODIs and three in T20Is for Pakistan.