/When will team India play next after Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2025? Check full list of upcoming tournaments, series

After an exciting 2-2 series draw against England, when will India men play their next international match? Check full details below
Following an exciting 2-2 Test series draw against England, Team India has a busy schedule ahead for the remainder of 2025, with several tournaments and series lined up in various formats. In the fifth Test match between India and England, India's Mohammed Siraj played a key role in the final match at The Oval in London, taking five wickets to help India win the match by six runs and level the series. India’s next assignment will be the Asia Cup 2025, which begins from September 10 in the UAE.
India will begin their Asia Cup campaign on September 10 against the UAE. The big clash between India and Pakistan is set for September 14, followed by a match with Oman on September 19. Most players from the England series are expected to be rested.
Just five days after the West Indies Tests, India heads to Australia for a white-ball series, which will include three ODIs and five T20Is. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to return for the ODIs.
South Africa, the current World Test Champions, will tour India in November and December for a complete series, including two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.
Despite the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, India is still expected to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.
"I'm okay with the schedule. Sport must continue. What happened in Pahalgam should never happen, but we can't let that stop the game. Terrorism must end. India has taken a firm stand against it, it's in the past now. Sport must go on," former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly was quoted saying to news agency PTI.