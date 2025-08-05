/When will team India play next after Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2025? Check full list of upcoming tournaments, series

Following an exciting 2-2 Test series draw against England, Team India has a busy schedule ahead for the remainder of 2025, with several tournaments and series lined up in various formats. In the fifth Test match between India and England, India's Mohammed Siraj played a key role in the final match at The Oval in London, taking five wickets to help India win the match by six runs and level the series. India’s next assignment will be the Asia Cup 2025, which begins from September 10 in the UAE.

Asia Cup 2025 (T20)

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign on September 10 against the UAE. The big clash between India and Pakistan is set for September 14, followed by a match with Oman on September 19. Most players from the England series are expected to be rested.

Group Stage fixtures (Asia Cup) -

India vs UAE - Sep 10 (Wednesday)

India vs Pakistan - Sep 14 (Sunday)

India vs Oman - Sep 19 (Friday)

Super Four stage - Sep 20 – Sep 26

India vs West Indies – Test series at home

1st Test: Oct 2 - 6 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 09:30 IST

2nd Test: Oct 10 - 14 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - 09:30 IST

India Tour of Australia – ODIs & T20Is

Just five days after the West Indies Tests, India heads to Australia for a white-ball series, which will include three ODIs and five T20Is. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to return for the ODIs.

ODI Schedule

Oct 19 - Perth (1st ODI) - 2:00 PM local / 8:30 AM IST

Oct 23 - Adelaide (2nd ODI) - 2:00 PM local / 8:30 AM IST

Oct 25 - Sydney (3rd ODI) - 2:00 PM local / 8:30 AM IST

T20I Schedule

Oct 29 - Canberra (1st T20I) - 7:15 PM local / 1:45 PM IST

Oct 31 - Melbourne (2nd T20I) - 7:15 PM local / 1:45 PM IST

Nov 2 - Hobart (3rd T20I) - 7:15 PM local / 1:45 PM IST

Nov 6 - Gold Coast (4th T20I) - 6:15 PM local / 12:45 PM IST

Nov 8 - Brisbane (5th T20I) - 6:15 PM local / 12:45 PM IST

South Africa tour of India – Full series

South Africa, the current World Test Champions, will tour India in November and December for a complete series, including two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

Test Matches

Nov 14–18 – Eden Gardens, Kolkata (1st Test)

Nov 22–26 – Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati (2nd Test)

ODIs

Nov 30 – Ranchi (1st ODI)

Dec 3 – Raipur (2nd ODI)

Dec 6 – Visakhapatnam (3rd ODI)

T20Is:

Dec 9 – Cuttack (1st T20I)

Dec 11 – New Chandigarh (2nd T20I)

Dec 14 – Dharamsala (3rd T20I)

Dec 17 – Lucknow (4th T20I)

Dec 19 – Ahmedabad (5th T20I)

Will India still play in the Asia Cup?

Despite the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, India is still expected to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.