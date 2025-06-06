/WTC Final: Fit again Scott Boland hunts for place in Playing XI ahead of Josh Hazlewood, says 'want to make...'

Aussie pacer and fit-again Scott Boland is ready to give a good headache to the team management as he prepares for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. The one-off contest will start on June 11 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground as Australia look to defend their title. However, they could have a selection headache in the form of Boland who is fit and Josh Hazlewood struggling with a shoulder issue. According to Boland, he is ready to put pressure on the team management and force his way back into the team.

Boland ready to put pressure on Aussie management

"I'm really happy with how my body's feeling at the moment," Boland said ahead of the WTC final. "Pain-free for probably the first time in about 18 months. So it's feeling really good.

"My goal for probably the last two months was just get myself and my body in the position where I can put my hand up and be ready to go if it goes my way. But now I feel like I'm in a really good spot that I can bowl how I want to bowl. It's pulling up really well, so that's all I can do, and I just want to make their decision as hard as possible."

Josh Hazlewood on the other hand has been regular in the Test set-up for Australia but is likely to face competition from Boland. The Victoria speedster is feeling free from all the issues he had in the last 18 months and looks to insert his way back into the squad.

Hazlewood on the other hand, despite injury worries helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for the first time.

With him playing in India a week before the WTC final recent injury struggles could force Aussie management to include Boland in the Playing XI for the coveted tournament’s one-off match.