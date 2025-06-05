/9 out of 9: Hazlewood continues final winning streak with RCB's maiden IPL title. Next stop - WTC 2025 Final vs South Africa

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood has never lost a final match in his career dating back to U19 days and the same continued on June 3 when RCB lifted its maiden IPL trophy. The Bengaluru-based franchise beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) on June 3 in IPL 2025 Final and Hazlewood did play a huge part in the campaign - taking 22 wickets to finish third on the most wickets table.

Before the IPL 2025 win, Hazlewood has won eight more final across Test, ODI and T20 formats. Here's the list of finals won by Hazlewood:

2010 U19 World Cup Final for Australia vs Pakistan – Player of the Match with 4/30

2012 CLT20 Final with Sydney Sixers vs Highveld Lions

2015 ODI World Cup Final with Australia vs New Zealand

2020 Big Bash League Final with Sydney Sixers (not part of playing XI)

2021 IPL Final with CSK vs KKR

2021 T20 World Cup Final with Australia s New Zealand

2023 ODI World Cup Final with Australia vs India

2023 WTC Final with Australia vs India

2025 IPL Final with RCB vs PBKS

Hazlewood will next be seen in World Test Championship (WTC) Final for Australia against South Africa in the UK. The WTC Final 2025 starts June 11 and Australia would be hoping to retain their trophy against South Africa. They had won last time by beating India.

Hazlewood is an integral part of Australia's pace trio which also includes Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. Along with spinner Nathan Lyon, the four bowlers make one of the bowling attacks in the world.

In current WTC cycle of 2023-25 which will culminate with the final, Hazlewood has taken 57 wickets in 13 Tests at an economy of 3.12 and an average of 19.68. He also has taken three five-wicket hauls with a best of 5/31.