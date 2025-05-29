/IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma run riot in Qualifier 1 as RCB down PBKS; punch ticket in fourth final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have a date with destiny as they thrashed Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Playoffs. Playing at the New Chandigarh Stadium in Mullanpur, RCB beat PBKS by eight wickets and will now await the winner of Qualifier 2. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma were the stars of the show for RCB as they both scalped three wickets each during the contest on Thursday (May 29).

RCB punch ticket for final

Tasked with chasing 102 runs to win, RCB made light work of Punjab bowlers as they chased down the total in 10 overs. Phil Salt was in top form as he scored an unbeaten 56 off 27 to take his side into the final of the IPL 2025. He was supported by Virat Kohli (12), Mayak Agarwal (19) and skipper Rajat Patidar (unbeaten 15).

Kyle Jamieson and Musheer Khan got one wicket each, but with no big total on the board, RCB clinched the one-sided contest easily.

Suyash, Hazlewood script PBKS downfall

Batting first, Punjab Kings never really got going as they were bundled out for 101 in 14.1 overs. Only three batters got into double figures – Marcus Stoinis (26), Prabhsimran Singh (18) and Azmatullah Omarzai (18). Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood were in the form of their life as they ended with figures of 17/3 and 21/3 respectively.

Punjab now play in Qualifier 2 on Sunday (June 1) as they will meet the winner of the Eliminator clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The winner of that contest will play RCB in the final.

RCB dream of maiden IPL title

This will be RCB’s fourth IPL final, having lost on all three previous occasions. They lost the 2009 final to Deccan Chargers, 2011 to Chennai Super Kings and the 2016 summit clash to SunRisers Hyderabad. RCB also lost two finals in the now-defunct Champions League. RCB’s only success has come in the Women’s Premier League when Smriti Mandhana’s side won the title in 2024.

RCB will face the winner of Qualifier 2 on Tuesday (June 3) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.