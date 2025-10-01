/Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Sophie Devine's New Zealand goes down fighting as Australia start on winning note

Sophie Devine's New Zealand went down fighting as they lost to defending champions Australia by 89 runs in their opening match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday (Oct 1). Having scored 326 with the bat, Ashleigh Gardner was the star of the contest as she scored 115 off 83. Despite the stern challenge, New Zealand gave a good account of themselves but ultimately were second best in the contest.

Ashleigh Gardner stars for Australia

Ashleigh Gardner starred for Australia with the bat, crafting a sparkling second ODI hundred as the White Ferns bled 326 runs -- the heaviest tally ever conceded in meetings between the sides.

The all-rounder produced a masterclass in rescue and destruction in compiling her 115, first steadying the ship at 128-5 and then going hell for leather in the slog overs to help Australia set a daunting target.

Gardner, one of the few Indigenous Australians to don national colours, unfurled elegant cover drives and wristy flicks that split the field like a surgeon's scalpel.

Her innings wasn't all classy stroke-making, though, as Gardner showed no hesitation in striding down the pitch to deposit spinners over mid-on and mid-off with disdain.

Her 115 off just 83 balls, laced with 16 fours and a six, had the New Zealanders chasing leather all afternoon.

Much was expected from New Zealand, fresh from their T20 World Cup triumph last year, but the 50-over format proved a different kettle of fish, demanding staying power rather than a quick burst.

The White Ferns made a horror start in pursuit of 327, losing both openers for ducks, with Georgia Plimmer suffering the ignominy of a diamond duck, run out without facing a ball.

Australia, seven-time champions, reminded everyone why they are the team to beat, boasting not just batting depth but also bowling variety and electric fielding. Two sharp run-outs summed up their clinical edge.

Sophie Devine, the New Zealand skipper bidding farewell after this campaign, waged a lone battle with a typically pugnacious 111 -- her ninth ODI ton.

Yet it was a case of a lone warrior fighting a lost cause, with little support from her team-mates.

In the process, Devine also joined an elite club, becoming only the fourth New Zealander to pass 4,000 runs in ODIs.

Leg-spinner Amelia Kerr also had a good game bagging her 100th ODI wicket, foxing Phoebe Litchfield with a well-disguised googly to join an exclusive club of New Zealand bowlers.

Together with elder sister Jess, the Kerrs claimed five Australian wickets.