Women's ODI World Cup 2025: All you need to know - format, squads, groups, live streaming and other details

The countdown for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 has already begun, with little over a month to go before the start of the biggest carnival in women’s cricket. Australia, defending champions, will be eager to lay down a marker while eyes will also be on big teams like India and England, wither former bidding to win their maiden title. Ahead of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, here are all the details, including format, squads, groups and live streaming.
The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will start on 30 September 2025 as India take on Sri Lanka in the curtain-raiser clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
Eight teams will participate in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, with every team playing against every other opponent in round round-robin format.
The India vs Pakistan clash in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will take place on Sunday (Oct 5) at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
The final of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will take place on November 2 under a hybrid model. As per an agreement between India and Pakistan, the latter will play all its matches in Sri Lanka, including the semi-final and final. In case Pakistan qualify for the final, it will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, if Pakistan fail to qualify for the final, the match will take place in Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.
The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.
The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app in India.
Australia: Squad yet to be announced
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter
England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
India:Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.Reserves:Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare
New Zealand:Squad yet to be announced
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.Travelling Reserves:Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar
South Africa:Squad yet to be announced
Sri Lanka:Squad yet to be announced