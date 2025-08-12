/Uncertainty looms over Chinnaswamy stadium hosting Women’s World Cup after stampede fallout

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium’s status as a host venue for the upcoming Women’s World Cup is in doubt after the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) missed the August 10 deadline to obtain mandatory police clearances from the BCCI. According to ESPNcricinfo, the delay stems from safety concerns following the June 4 stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL title celebrations, which left 11 dead and more than 50 injured.

Bengaluru is currently scheduled to host several marquee fixtures, including the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka on September 30, England vs South Africa (October 3), India vs Bangladesh (October 26), the second semi-final on October 30, and possibly the final on November 2. However, Greenfields Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is being lined up as a backup if approvals are not granted in time.

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), set to run the Kerala Cricket League from August 21 to September 7, has reportedly prepared a contingency plan to relocate its domestic event should it need to host World Cup matches. Under ICC regulations, venues must be handed over to organisers a month before the tournament, meaning a decision could come within the next week.

KSCA has already moved its Maharaja Trophy T20 matches to Mysore after police permissions for Chinnaswamy were denied, even for games without spectators. The association is now weighing a reduced-capacity plan for the World Cup, but BCCI approval remains uncertain—especially since the stadium is also pencilled in for the final if Pakistan fails to qualify.