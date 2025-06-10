/Who is Sana Mir, first Pakistani woman cricketer to be inducted to ICC Hall of Fame?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday (June 9) released the list of the latest inductees into the Hall of Fame as legendary names like MS Dhoni, Matthew Hayden and others made it to the honours list. One of the names to stand out in the inductees was Pakistan’s Sana Mir. She became the first female cricketer from Pakistan to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, so who is Sana Mir?

Sana Mir joins the honours list

Sana became Pakistan’s captain at 23 and led them for seven years, including winning two Asian Games gold medals in 2010 and 2014. Having enjoyed a 15-year international career, she retired as her country’s leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket and second-highest in T20I cricket. Having started out as a pace bowler, a stress fracture forced her to switch to off-spin, and in October 2018 she became the first Pakistani woman to reach the summit of the ICC rankings when she went top of the ODI bowling table.

“From dreaming as a little girl that one day there would even be a women’s team in our country to now standing here, inducted among the very legends I idolized long before I ever held a bat or a ball – this is a moment I couldn’t have dared to imagine,” Sana said after she was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday.

