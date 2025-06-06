/Meet the only player to win 3 IPL titles in 3 years with 3 different teams but has played just one T20I for India - Know Who

The Indian Premier League (IPL), over the years, has seen many incredible records being made and broken - one such record is winning the coveted trophy with multiple teams. While their are a lot of players who have won the title in back-to-back years or with different franchises, only a handful have done both - winning back-to-back titles with different teams.

Among the 11 players who have managed to win IPL titles with different teams in consecutive years - only one in the history of the tournament has managed to extend this streak to three - Karn Sharma.

Sharma won the titles with SunRisers Hyderabad (2016), Mumbai Indians (2017) and Chennai Super Kings (2018) - to reach to a milestone where no other player has managed to go.

All three of Sharma's titles came after his only T20I for India - in September 2014 against England where he took 1/28 in four overs.

Despite his three consecutive IPL titles and four in total, he never managed to play another T20I for India. His last game for India, across formats, was in whites with red ball in Adelaide against Australia - the one where Virat Kohli led India for the first time in Tests and scored two beautiful tons in both the innings.

Nonetheless, Karn Sharma continued to play the IPL and has played 90 matches so far with 83 wickets to his name. He has played with four teams in his career and has won a title with three of them.

He started with RCB in 2009 before not being picked for the next three years until SRH picked him in 2013. He stayed in Hyderabad till 2016 - the year he won his first IPL title.

Next, he joined MI in 2017, won the title and left them very next season for CSK. He stayed in Chennai for three seasons and won two titles with them - in 2018 and in 2021. He played for RCB in 2023 and 2024 before returning to MI in 2025 where the campaign fell short one win less than a title.

In international cricket, he wasn't quite successful and took only four wickets in the one Test he played and one wicket in the lone T20I he featured with no ODI wickets to his name in two games he managed to get.