/Last active player of India's 2007 T20 World Cup win announces retirement from international cricket

Piyush Chawla - last active member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad has announced his retirement from international cricket. He shared the news via social media on Friday (June 6) and thanked a lot of people for his career. He was also part of India's 2011 ODI World Cup win at home. The spinner, however, did not manage to get game time in the 2007 T20 WC.

"After more than two decades on the field, the time has come to bid adieu to the beautiful game. From representing India at the highest level to being part of the victorious 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup squads, every moment in this incredible journey has been nothing short of a blessing. These memories will forever remain etched in my heart. A heartfelt thank you to the IPL franchises who placed their trust in me - Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians," Chawla wrote on his official Instagram handle.

"The Indian Premier League has been a truly special chapter in my career, and I have cherished every moment playing in it. A special mention to my late father, whose belief in me lit the path I walked. Without him, this journey would never have been possible. Today is a deeply emotional day for me as I officially announce my retirement from all forms of international and domestic cricket," he added.

"Though I step away from the crease, cricket will always live within me. I now look forward to embarking on a new journey, carrying with me the spirit and lessons of this beautiful game. Closing this chapter with Gratitude !! Retiring from all formats of the game, thank you, everyone, for your support throughout this beautiful journey," Chawla concluded.

Chawla played three Tests, 25 ODIs and 7 T20Is for India and took 7, 32 and 4 wickets, respectively. He also played in the IPL from 2008 to 2024 - taking 192 wickets.