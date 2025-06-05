/RCB's Phil Salt becomes second foreign player to win consecutive IPL titles with two different teams. First one is from West Indies

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt created history when he won the IPL 2025 on June 3. He became only the second foreign player to win an IPL title with two different team in consecutive years. He had won IPL 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Apart from him, West Indies' Dominic Drake has won the IPL title in 2021 (CSK) and 2022 (GT) but didn't feature in a single game both those seasons.

Overall, Salt is 10th player in the IPL history to win back-to-back titles with two different teams. Here's the list of players who have won two consecutive IPL title with different teams:

Suryakumar Yadav: He won consecutive IPL titles in 2013 (MI) and 2014 (KKR).

Vinay Kumar: He won consecutive IPL titles in 2014 (KKR) and 2015 (MI).

Aditya Tare: He won consecutive IPL titles in 2015 (MI) and 2016 (SRH).

Abhimanyu Mithun: He won consecutive IPL titles in 2015 (MI) and 2016 (SRH).

Karn Sharma: He won consecutive IPL titles in 2016 (SRH) and 2017 (MI). He also win in 2018 with CSK.

Ambati Rayudu: He won consecutive IPL titles in 2017 (MI) and 2018 (CSK).

Harbhajan Singh: He won consecutive IPL titles in 2017 (MI) and 2018 (CSK).

Dominic Drakes: He won consecutive IPL titles in 2021 (CSK) and 2022 (GT).

Sai Kishore: He won consecutive IPL titles in 2021 (CSK) and 2022 (GT).

Phil Salt: He won consecutive IPL titles in 2024 (KKR) and 2025 (RCB).

Salt was one of the best batters for RCB in IPL 2025, scoring 403 runs - second only to Virat Kohli's 657 runs. Salt scored these runs at a sensational strike rate of 176 and an average of 33 in 13 matches.

RCB's title celebration, however, turned melancholic as a stampede broke out Chinnaswamy stadium - RCB's home ground - in Bengaluru on June 4 in which 11 people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured.

The franchise has announced an ex-gratia of INR 1 million for each victim along with RCB Cares Fund to help the victims of the tragic incident.