From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, last 5 captains to lead Team India on England Test tour

From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, here's a list of last five captains to lead Team India on England Test tour also featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly.
1. Jasprit Bumrah (2022)
With one Test from the 2021 series postponed to 2022 and a change in guards, it was supposed to be Rohit Sharma’s first Test match as permanent India captain. However, COVID-19 forced, Rohit to sit out and instead, it was Jasprit Bumrah who led India in the Edgbaston Test.
2. Virat Kohli (2021, 2018)
India under Virat Kohli had mixed success on England tour as they were thrashed 4-1 in 2018 but bounced back in style in 2021. India with momentum on their side led the five-match series 2-1 before COVID-19 forced the final Test match to get postponed.
3. MS Dhoni (2011, 2014)
MS Dhoni goes down as one of the greatest captains in India’s history, but he never got going in the Test series on English soil. India were whitewashed 4-0 in 2011 before they lost 3-1 in 2014, winning only once.
4. Rahul Dravid (2007)
One of the greats, Rahul Dravid is the last Indian captain to help India win a Test series on the English side. He led India in the triumphant 1-0 series win in 2007, just a month before he was asked to resign from the post.
5. Sourav Ganguly (2002)
Another one of India’s greatest captains, Sourav Ganguly enjoyed his England tour as captain in 2002. While the four-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw, it was the famous Natwest ODI series that made headlines as India chased 326 runs to win the tri-series final.