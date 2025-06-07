ENG vs IND 2025: Clarke, Ponting differ on India’s batting conundrum but back 'superstar' Sudharsan to debut in UK

Former Australia captains Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting hold different opinions on Team India’s batting conundrum ahead of the England Tests, but have thrown their weight behind uncapped superstar ‘Sai Sudharsan’ to debut and rock in the UK. As the touring side prepares to begin a new life in Tests without stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and under new captain Shubman Gill, all focus is on left-handed batter Sudharsan and his potential exploits in challenging conditions.

Besides expecting Sai to make his Test debut in the series opener in Leeds itself, Ponting wants him to open the innings with fellow leftie Yashasvi Jaiswal, with newly-appointed Test skipper Gill filling the number four slot, left behind by veteran Virat Kohli.

Backing IPL 2025 highest run-getter Sudharsan, Ponting believes that Sai has the technique to be successful in England and already looks like a class player. He, however, pointed out that either KL Rahul or Karun Nair should take up the number three slot, with Gill batting in his new position.



"I think (Sai) Sudarshan and (Yashasvi) Jaiswal will open the batting (in England) as Sudarshan just looks like a class player to me, and technically, I think he could do well at Test level," Ponting said on the ICC Review. "They'll have two pretty young opening batters, so they might look to go for someone that's got a bit more experience at No.3.



"Whether that's KL (Rahul) or Karun (Nair) at No.3, and then Shubman might end up being that No.4 player, which will probably make life for him a little bit easier as a captain as well,” he added.

Clarke’s take on Sai’s upcoming UK tour



On the other hand, Ponting’s former teammate Michael Clarke calls Sai a superstar, urging the decision-makers to draft him into the playing XI for the Headingley Test starting June 20. Not only this, but Clarke even cleared what position the touted next-generation star must bat at.



“To me, this kid is a superstar, Sai Sudharsan. I think he is a number three in Test cricket. I think he is probably going to open the batting in time in India’s T20I and ODI teams. He is in their Test squad. He gets his first opportunity in England,” Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket podcast.



“I think he can walk in straight to bat at number three. I think, technically, he’s very good, he’s got all the shots, and mentally, he’s ready. He really impressed me, and he’s a good-looking player as well,” Clarke continued.



Meanwhile, Sai was part of the main squad that landed in the UK on Saturday.