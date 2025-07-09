/Which Indians are part of the prestigious Lord's Honours Boards, the hallowed cricket institutions?

The eyes of the cricket fraternity will be at the Lord’s Cricket Ground as India and England prepare for the third Test match in the five-match series. Playing at the ‘home of cricket’, this will be India’s 20th Test match at the iconic venue as they look to seize the advantage for the first time in the series. Currently level at 1-1 in the series, the contest starting on Thursday (July 10), will be pivotal for both teams especially for individuals from the camping as they target a place on the Lord’s Honours Boards.

What are the prestigious Lord’s Honours Boards?

Called the ‘home of cricket, Lord’s has served cricket for more than two centuries and holds its own significance in the sports and is also referred to as the ‘Mecca of cricket’. While no information is available on when the tradition started, it is considered a great distinction to be named on either the batting or bowling honours boards.

The boards reward batters and bowlers who have scored a hundred, or taken a five-wicket or 10-wicket haul in an official Test match played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Until 2019 the honours boards included distinctions from Test matches only but since then it includes ODI as well.

How many players are part of the Lord’s Honours Boards?

As of July 2025, 175 players have earned a place on the Test batting honours boards, scoring 256 centuries. There have also been 33 centuries in men's ODIs and four in women's ODIs. There have been 194 Test five-wicket innings at Lord's, spread among 135 players. In men's ODIs there have been 15 five-wicket hauls and three in women's ODIs. There have been 30 ten-wicket matches earned a spot on the boards, with Derek Underwood the only player to appear twice.

Which Indians are on the Lord’s Honour Boards?

Having played 20 Test matches and multiple ODI matches, only a handful of Indians are on the Lord’s Honours Boards. Batters like Vinoo Mankad, Dilip Vengsarkar (thrice), Gundappa Viswanath, Ravi Shastri, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, Aji Agrakar, Rahul Dravid, Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul are part of the Test honours board.

On the other hand, Mohammad Nissar, Amar Singh, N Amarnath, Vinoo Mankad, RB Desai, BS Chandrashekhar, BS Bedi, Kapil Dev, Chetan Sharma, BSK Prasad, RP Singh, Praveen Kumar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Kumar are part of the bowlers honours board.

No Indian is part of the honours board when it comes to the limited overs format. Interestingly, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble and some other Indian greats are not part of the honours boards having missed out on scoring a hundred or taking a five-wicket haul.