/Watch: Suyash Sharma wreaks havoc with dream spell as RCB narrow PBKS in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were in the seventh heaven on Thursday (May 29) as they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The win was manufactured by the brilliance of Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood as their superb spell led the foundation for the win. However, it was Suyash who made the headlines in his opening over as he scalped two wickets.

Suyash leads from the front

In the 11th over of the PBKS innings, Suyash came out to bowl as he scalped the wickets of Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh. While the later decision was challenged, Suyash did manage to break the backbone of the Punjab middle order. He scalped one more wicket of Musheer Khan who came as an Impact Player for PBKS. He was dismissed for a duck narrowing, PBKS to 78/8 and were later dismissed for 101.

RCB punch ticket for final

Tasked with chasing 102 runs to win, RCB made light work of Punjab bowlers as they chased down the total in 10 overs. Phil Salt was in top form as he scored an unbeaten 56 off 27 to take his side into the final of the IPL 2025. He was supported by Virat Kohli (12), Mayak Agarwal (19) and skipper Rajat Patidar (unbeaten 15).

RCB dream of maiden IPL title

This will be RCB’s fourth IPL final, having lost on all three previous occasions. They lost the 2009 final to Deccan Chargers, 2011 to Chennai Super Kings and the 2016 summit clash to SunRisers Hyderabad. RCB also lost two finals in the now-defunct Champions League. RCB’s only success has come in the Women’s Premier League when Smriti Mandhana’s side won the title in 2024.

RCB will face the winner of Qualifier 2 on Tuesday (June 3) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.